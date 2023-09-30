Liverpool lost against Tottenham on matchday seven of the Premier League. Klopp’s men spent the entire game outnumbered, which Tottenham knew how to take advantage of to perfection to keep the three points and now it’s time to focus on the next matches. This is the schedule of Liverpool’s next matches:
Jurgen Klopp’s team will begin the month of October by hosting Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League. In principle, Liverpool should have no problem beating the Belgian team, especially playing at Anfield.
Finally, Liverpool will have to visit one of the best teams at home at the start of the Premier League. De Zerbi’s Brighton is playing one of the best football on the continent. Team that today is the number 1 candidate to win the Premier League.
Everton is dancing in the relegation zone, with a hesitant start to the season that has not yet convinced the fans. Even so, it is a team that always gives a fight to the rivals at the top of the table, so Liverpool cannot be confident.
Second consecutive Europa League game at home for Liverpool, and if they manage to achieve a third victory in this group stage, their qualification for the next round would almost be done.
Of the next 5 games, Liverpool will play 4 at Anfield, so Klopp’s team could benefit and get on track for the rest of the season. Nottingham is also a team that is inferior in principle, but always puts up a fight.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Union Saint Gilloise
|
October 5th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Europa League
|
Brighton
|
October 8th
|
15:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 7:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
Everton
|
October 21
|
13:30 ESP, 08:30 ARG, 05:30MX
|
Premier League
|
Toulouse
|
October 26th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Europa League
|
Nottingham Forest
|
October 29th
|
15:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 7:00 MX
|
Premier League
