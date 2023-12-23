Liverpool have drawn 1-1 in the battle for first place in the Premier League. Klopp's team has one last game ahead of them before the start of 2024, where they expect a very busy month of January.
On Boxing Day, Liverpool will face Burnley away from home, a team that occupies relegation positions and should not put the Reds in too much trouble.
Liverpool opens the year 2024 by hosting a very uncomfortable rival in Newcastle. Klopp's men arrive halfway through the season in a privileged position and with the feeling that they can win all competitions.
For the second time in less than a month Arsenal and Liverpool will meet, this time fighting to get past the third round of the FA Cup.
Liverpool's first three games in 2024 will be in three different competitions. Klopp's men host Fulham in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals.
Liverpool begins 2024 with a very intense schedule, playing 6 games in January and all of them important. Bournemouth might seem like an affordable rival, but there's a reason they call them “the giant killer.”
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Burnley
|
December 26
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Newcastle
|
January 1
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Arsenal
|
January 7th
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
|
Fulham
|
January 10
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
EFL Cup
|
DAZN
|
Bournemouth
|
January 21st
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
