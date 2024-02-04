Today two Premier League heavyweights faced off. Liverpool and Arsenal faced each other for matchday 23 of the English league competition at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal's fiefdom. The Gunners beat the Reds by a score of 3-1, with goals from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.
Below we leave you with Liverpool's schedule after their defeat against Arsenal.
After the tough game against Mikel Arteta's men, Jürgen Klopp's men will receive a visit from a club that is currently in the relegation zone. 12 total points, already five from salvation, leave Kompany's team in a very bad position in terms of saving themselves, and even more so taking into account that the one who scores the salvation is a team that has already suffered a ten-point penalty and has managed to recover. .
Brentford, 14th, have only won one of their last five games, and are six points away from relegation, but having recovered their star striker Ivan Toney will surely get them back to the competitive rhythm they need so much and they did so well last season. last year, to be able to climb some more places in the classification.
Liverpool will face the fight for the first title of the season in the EFL Cup final against Chelsea. Klopp's men want to win as many titles as possible this season to pay the best tribute to the German coach before his farewell, against a Chelsea that will surely not make things easy at all, so a real great game is expected at Wembley .
2/25/2024: Chelsea vs Liverpool (17.30) – EFL Cup
Finally, the team coached by Jürgen Klopp will have to face an FA Cup match against a rival who will have to make themselves known. We will see after the fourth round of the tournament ends.
After the fifth round of the FA Cup, Jürgen Klopp's men will have to return to the job of a Premier League in which they are doing like a shot. Liverpool is first in the league competition and will try to keep it that way
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Burnley
|
Feb. 10
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Brentford
|
February 17th
|
13:30 ESP, 09:30 ARG, 06:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Chelsea
|
February 25
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
EFL Cup
|
DAZN
|
To be confirmed
|
To be confirmed
|
To be confirmed
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
|
Nottingham Forest
|
March 2
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
