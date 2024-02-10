Liverpool met their goal of beating Burnley with a score of 3-1. As first in the Premier, in the final of the EFL Cup and already in the fifth round of the FA Cup, Klopp's men are closing a season that any team would wish for, and in two games they could win their first title of the season. Here we review the 5 next games:
Brentford, fifteenth, have only won one of the last five games, and are two points away from relegation, but having recovered their star striker Ivan Toney has given them an added competitiveness that will surely, as the season progresses, make them Improve as a team and climb positions in the standings.
Liverpool will face the fight for the first title of the season in the EFL Cup final against Chelsea. Klopp's men want to win as many titles as possible this season to pay the best tribute to the German coach before his farewell, against a Chelsea that will surely not make things easy at all, so a real great game is expected at Wembley . It should be said that his last appointment with the London club was a beating by the Reds, which makes them favorites.
2/25/2024: Chelsea vs Liverpool (17.30) – EFL Cup
It will be Southampton, the rival for this advanced round of the FA Cup, who will have to overcome Liverpool in order to continue their journey for the cup. Southampton won by a comfortable 3-0 against their rival Watford and due to their stay in the Championship this year, this will be a good test to see how the squad does again against a Premier League great.
After the fifth round of the FA Cup, Jürgen Klopp's men will have to return to the job of a Premier League in which they are doing like a shot. Liverpool is first in the league competition and will try to keep it that way. Nottingham, one point away from safety, need the points no matter what, because a victory for Luton Town would leave them in the relegation zone.
And to finish this calendar, it could not be any other way than with the great game of the competition. First and second, they will face each other in what will be one of the last, at least to date, matches that we will see between Klopp and Guardiola. It will be a very important match because if nothing changes until then, whoever wins will be first in the standings.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Brentford
|
February 17th
|
13:30 ESP, 09:30 ARG, 06:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Chelsea
|
February 25
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
EFL Cup
|
DAZN
|
Southampton
|
February 28th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
|
Nottingham Forest
|
March 2
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Manchester City
|
March 10th
|
16:45 ESP, 12:45 ARG, 09:45 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
#schedule #Liverpool39s #games #winning #Burnley
Leave a Reply