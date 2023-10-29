This weekend the 10th round of the Premier League is being played, in which Liverpoo faced Nottingham Forest at Anfield. Klopp’s team has barely given its rival a chance and has won with a resounding 3-0. Diogo Jota, Darwin Núñez and Salah were the authors of the goals.
These are the next commitments that Jurgen Klopp’s team will have to face
More Premier League news
Bournemouth vs Liverpool, round of 16 of the EFL Cup
Once the Premier match is over, there will be football in England during the week, this time it will be the EFL Cup. Liverpool will visit Bournemouth’s field in this single-match round of 16, whoever wins will be in the next round.
Luton vs Liverpool, 11th round of Premier League
Again this weekend we will have Premier matchday, number 11, in which Liverpool will face Luton at Kenilworth Road. With only one victory, the newly promoted team tries not to fall back into the relegation pit.
Toulouse vs Liverpool, 4th day of the Europa League group stage
After the Premier match, Liverpool will have the second match against Toulouse in the Europa League, this time on French soil. A victory would leave Liverpool with qualification and first place very much on track. Klopp’s team is not only the favorite to be first in the group, but also to win the competition.
Liverpool vs Brentford, 12th day of the Premier League
Football returns to Anfield just before the last national team break of the year. The Reds will face Brentford, a team that is in a comfortable position in the middle of the table, and they know that they cannot fail at home since the Premier is very tight.
Manchester City vs Liverpool, 13th day of the Premier League
As soon as we return from the national team break we will have a real great game in the Premier League, Manchester City vs Liverpool. A duel between two of the title favorites that could be key in the development of the Premier.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Bournemouth
|
November 1st
|
20:45 ESP, 16:45 ARG, 13:45 MX
|
EFL Cup
|
DAZN, Movistar+
|
Luton
|
November 5th
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Toulouse
|
November 9
|
18:45 ESP, 14:45 ARG, 11:45 MX
|
Europa League
|
Movistar+
|
Brentford
|
12th of November
|
15:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 8:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Manchester City
|
November 25
|
13:30 ESP, 9:30 ARG, 6:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#schedule #Liverpools #games #victory #Nottingham #Premier