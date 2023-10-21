The 9th day of the Premier League has started in style with the Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton. The red team won 2-0 against the Toffees, who from the 37th minute played with one less due to the expulsion of Ashley Young. Mohamed Salah scored both goals for his team. With this victory, Liverpool is provisionally the leader of the Premier, waiting to play the rest of the day.
These are the next commitments that Jurgen Klopp’s team will have to face
Liverpool vs Toulouse, matchday 3 of the Europa League group stage
Liverpool’s next match will be in European competition. The Reds will host Toulouse on the third day of the Europa League group stage. The English lead group E with full victories, followed precisely by the French team which is two points behind.
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest, matchday 10 Premier League
Next weekend Klopp’s team will return to domestic competition hosting Nottingham Forest at Anfield. The red team remains at the top of the table while Nottingham is in the middle of the standings and has managed to gain a certain margin with the relegation places.
Bournemouth vs Liverpool, round of 16 of the EFL Cup
During the week there will be football in England, this time it will be the EFL Cup. Liverpool will visit Bournemouth’s field in this single-match round of 16, whoever wins will be in the next round.
Luton vs Liverpool, 11th round of Premier League
Again this weekend we will have Premier matchday, number 11, in which Liverpool will face Luton at Kenilworth Road. With only one victory, the newly promoted team tries not to fall back into the relegation pit.
Toulouse vs Liverpool, 4th day of the Europa League group stage
Finally, Liverpool will have their second match against Toulouse in the Europa League, this time on French soil. A victory would leave Liverpool with qualification and first place very much on track. Klopp’s team is not only the favorite to be first in the group, but also to win the competition.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Toulouse
|
October 26th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Europa League
|
Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2
|
Nottingham Forest
|
October 29th
|
15:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 7:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Bournemouth
|
November 1st
|
20:45 ESP, 15:45 ARG, 12:45 MX
|
EFL Cup
|
To be confirmed
|
Luton
|
November 5th
|
17:30 ESP, 12:30 ARG, 9:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Toulouse
|
November 9
|
18:45 ESP, 13:45 ARG, 10:45 MX
|
Europa League
|
Movistar+
