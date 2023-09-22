Liverpool began their journey in the Europa League. They defeated LASK 3-1 as a visitor and with this, they have three points in a tournament that is considered the top candidate for the title.
Now, five more games are coming up, where those led by Jürgen Klopp want to demonstrate that the generational change in the club will not affect the results.
In the Premier League, Liverpool will host West Ham at Anfield, a duel between two teams that occupy the top of the table. Both need to get the three points if they do not want to see the advantage over Manchester City become wider.
Liverpool will begin their journey in this EFC Cuo by facing Leicester in one of the most exciting duels of the third round of the competition. The foxes beat Tranmere Rovers in the second round (0-2).
Exciting duel that we will experience on the 7th day of the Premier. Liverpool will visit Tottenham in a match between two direct rivals who are competing for Champions League places.
Jurgen Klopp’s team will begin the month of October by hosting Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League. In principle, Liverpool should have no problem beating the Belgian team, especially playing at Anfield.
Finally, Liverpool will have to visit one of the best teams at home at the start of the Premier League. De Zervi’s Brighton is playing one of the best football on the continent. Team that today is the number 1 candidate to win the Premier League.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
West Ham
|
09/24
|
15:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 7:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
Leicester
|
09/27
|
20:45 ESP, 15:45 ARG, 12:00 MX
|
EFL Cup
|
Tottenham
|
09/30
|
18:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
Union SG
|
5/10
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Europa League
|
Brighton
|
8/10
|
15:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 7:00 MX
|
Premier League
#schedule #Liverpools #games #winning #LASK #Europa #League