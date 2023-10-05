Liverpool faced Unión St. Gilloise on the second day of the group stage of the Europa League. The final result was… Below we show you the next five matches that the ‘reds’ will have ahead of them, with rival, date, time and competition.
Finally, Liverpool will have to visit one of the best teams at home at the start of the Premier League. De Zerbi’s Brighton is playing one of the best football on the continent. Team that today is the number 1 candidate to win the Premier League.
Everton is dancing in the relegation zone, with a hesitant start to the season that has not yet convinced the fans. Even so, it is a team that always gives a fight to the rivals at the top of the table, so Liverpool cannot be confident.
Second consecutive Europa League game at home for Liverpool, and if they manage to achieve a third victory in this group stage, their qualification for the next round would almost be done.
Of the next 5 games, Liverpool will play 4 at Anfield, so Klopp’s team could benefit and get on track for the rest of the season. Nottingham is also a team that is inferior in principle, but always puts up a fight.
The fifth game that the ‘reds’ will have will be a true final. If they lose in a field like the Vitality Stadium, they will be out of the Cup.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Brighton
|
October 8th
|
15:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 7:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
Everton
|
October 21
|
13:30 ESP, 08:30 ARG, 05:30MX
|
Premier League
|
Toulouse
|
October 26th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Europa League
|
Nottingham Forest
|
October 29th
|
15:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 7:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
Bornemouth
|
November 1st
|
20:45 ESP, 15:45 ARG, 12:45 MX
|
EFL Cup
