Liverpool are getting back to their best version. Klopp has found the key and has made the midfield work with the emergence of Dominik Szobozslai, accompanied by Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenverch, who is gradually entering the team. In the last match against Toulouse in the Europa League the result was 5-1 with goals from Diogo Jota, Wataru Endo, Darwin Núñez, Mo Salah and the aforementioned Ryan Gravenberch. Below we show you Liverpool’s schedule:
Next weekend Klopp’s team will return to domestic competition hosting Nottingham Forest at Anfield. The red team remains at the top of the table while Nottingham is in the middle of the standings and has managed to gain a certain margin with the relegation places.
During the week there will be football in England, this time it will be the EFL Cup. Liverpool will visit Bournemouth’s field in this single-match round of 16, whoever wins will be in the next round.
Again this weekend we will have Premier matchday, number 11, in which Liverpool will face Luton at Kenilworth Road. With only one victory, the newly promoted team tries not to fall back into the relegation pit.
Finally, Liverpool will have their second match against Toulouse in the Europa League, this time on French soil. A victory would leave Liverpool with qualification and first place very much on track. Klopp’s team is not only the favorite to be first in the group, but also to win the competition.
Finally, Liverpool will have to face Brentford on matchday 12 of the Premier League, just before the national team break. Klopp’s men are showing signs of success in the domestic competition.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Channel
|
Nottm Forest
|
October 29th
|
15:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 7:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Bornemout
|
November 1st
|
20:45 ESP, 15:45 ARG, 12:45 MX
|
EFL Cup
|
DAZN
|
Luton
|
November 5th
|
17:30 ESP, 12:30 ARG, 9:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Toulouse
|
November 9
|
18:45 ESP, 13:45 ARG, 10:45 MX
|
UEL
|
Movistar+
|
Brenford
|
November 12
|
15:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 7:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
#schedule #Liverpools #games #their.. #Toulouse #Europa #League