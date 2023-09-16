Liverpool visited the Wolves this Saturday, and it was difficult for them to take the three points. The locals took the lead thanks to Hee-chan’s goal in the 7th minute, but in the second half, goals from Gapko, Robertson and Hugo Bueno on their own goal served to turn the score around and make it 1-3. After that victory, Klopp’s team momentarily remains the leader of the Premier with 13 points waiting for City to play, who could regain the lead.
From now on, Liverpool have a very tight schedule ahead of them. These are the next five games that Klopp’s team will have to face:
LASK vs Liverpool, 1st day of the UEFA Europa League group stage
Liverpool’s next game will be their debut in the Europa League. The Reds did not have a good 2022/23 season and did not qualify among the top four in the Premier, because this year they will have to settle for playing in the second European competition, in which they are one of the big favorites for the title.
Austrian LASK will be their first rival in this tournament.
Liverpool vs West Ham, 6th round Premier League
In the Premier League, Liverpool will host West Ham at Anfield, a duel between two teams that occupy the top of the table. Both need to get the three points if they do not want to see the advantage over Manchester City become wider.
Liverpool vs Leicester, third round EFL Cup
Liverpool will begin their journey in this EFC Cuo by facing Leicester in one of the most exciting duels of the third round of the competition. The foxes beat Tranmere Rovers in the second round (0-2).
Tottenham vs Liverpool, 7th Premier League matchday
Exciting duel that we will experience on the 7th day of the Premier. Liverpool will visit Tottenham in a match between two direct rivals who are competing for Champions League places.
Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise, matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League group stage
Jurgen Klopp’s team will begin the month of October by hosting Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League. In principle, Liverpool should have no problem beating the Belgian team, especially playing at Anfield.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
LASK
|
09/21
|
18:45 ESP, 13:45 ARG, 10:45 MX
|
Europa League
|
Movistar Champions League 4
|
West Ham
|
09/24
|
15:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 7:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Leicester
|
09/27
|
20:45 ESP, 15:45 ARG, 12:00 MX
|
EFL Cup
|
Not available
|
Tottenham
|
09/30
|
18:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Union SG
|
5/10
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Europa League
|
Movistar+
