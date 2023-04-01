Liverpool visited the Etihad Stadium this Saturday to face Manchester City in the match corresponding to the 29th round of the Premier League. Klopp’s men took the lead on the scoreboard through Mohamed Salah but the citizen team ended up going over them.
Julián Álvarez scored the equalizing goal before half an hour into the game, and in the second half
Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gündogan and Jack Grealish put the final 4-1 on the scoreboard. With that defeat, Klopp’s men are left with 43 points in sixth place, six points behind the Champions League but with a game pending.
These are the next five games that the red team will have to face:
Liverpool goes from great game to great game. After facing Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, their next commitment will be on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea in the match corresponding to the 8th round of the Premier League and which was postponed at the time.
And after visiting Chelsea, Klopp’s team will have to face the current leader of the Premier. Liverpool and Arsenal will meet in the star duel of the 30th day of the Premier League.
A week later, the red team will visit Elland Road to face Leeds United. The two previous duels appear complicated and, regardless of the results that are achieved, Liverpool is obliged to win practically all its games if it wants to qualify for the next edition of the Champions League.
After taking on Leeds, Klopp’s team will return to Anfield, this time to host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Nottingham are bottom of the table, just two points clear of the relegation zone.
The fifth game that Klopp’s men will have to face will be at the London Stadium to face West Ham, also in the Premier League. A visit that is complicated because West Ham is in relegation places and permanence is at stake.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Chelsea
|
April 4
|
9:00 p.m. ESP, 4:00 p.m. ARG and 1:00 p.m. MX
|
premier league
|
Movistar+, DAZN
|
Arsenal
|
April 9th
|
17:30 ESP, 12:30 ARG and 9:30 MX
|
premier league
|
DAZN
|
leeds united
|
April 17th
|
9:00 p.m. ESP, 4:00 p.m. ARG and 1:00 p.m. MX
|
premier league
|
DAZN
|
Nottingham Forest
|
April 22
|
4:00 p.m. ESP, 11:00 a.m. ARG and 8:00 a.m. MX
|
premier league
|
DAZN
|
West Ham
|
April 26
|
20:45 ESP, 15:45 ARG and 12:45 MX
|
premier league
|
DAZN
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#schedule #Liverpools #games #losing #Manchester #City
Leave a Reply