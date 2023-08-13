Started a new season for Liverpool jurgen klopp and they started it with an away draw against Chelsea in the English championship, so it was 1-1.
The networks They have new faces like Mac Allister what is the replacement Jordan Hederson who went to Saudi football.
In the meantime, we share the next five commitments in the red team’s calendar.
The networks will hold their first commitment at home by receiving the bournemouth and they will seek to add their first three points in the domestic championship.
The next visit of the pupils of Klopp it will be before him newcastle that continues to show itself as the next club to be dominant in the English league, since the investment of its Saudi owners will give much to talk about,
For date 4 the Anfield box will receive the astonville in an interesting duel in which they will have to demonstrate their power.
On day 5 the networks They will visit the Lobos who are not going through their best moments in the last two seasons.
Finally, in their next fifth duel the networks they will receive the Westham in a difficult match against a team from which good results are expected.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
bournemouth
|
August 19
|
4:00 p.m. ESP, 8:00 a.m. MX, 11:00 a.m. ARG
|
Premier League
|
newcastle
|
August 27th
|
17:30 ESP, 9:30 MX, 12:30 ARG
|
Premier League
|
astonville
|
September 3
|
15:00 ESP, 7:00 MX, 10:00 ARG
|
Premier League
|
wolverhampton
|
16 of September
|
13:30 ESP, 5:30 MX, 8:30 ARG
|
Premier League
|
Westham
|
24th September
|
15:00 ESP, 7:00 MX, 10:00 ARG
|
Premier League
