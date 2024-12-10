There is already a date and time for the match that will face the Real Betis with the Huescaa LaLiga Hypermotion team, in the round of 32 of the King’s Cup. The tie will be played in a single match at El Alcoraz on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. and the duel will be offered by Movistar+.

Huesca will be the first official match of 2025 for Manuel Pellegrini’s men, who will have a league match against Valladolid the following Saturday, January 11, at the Villamarín at 4:15 p.m.

The Huesca team is in ninth position in LaLiga Hypermotion with 26 points in 18 games after achieving seven wins, five draws and six losses. Their coach is Antonio Hidalgo and among their players is Diego González, who played for Betis Deportivo as a center back between 2017 and 2019.

The only two precedents for Betis in El Alcoraz in the First Division have been, curiously, at the beginning of January. It made its debut in the top category in this stadium with the 2-1 (Ferreiro and Rivera / Sanabria penalty) on Three Kings Day 2019, in the 2018-19 campaign, with Quique Setién’s remembered statements about the local fans and their environmental pressure. Betis returned to this stage in official competition on January 10, 2021 to win 0-2 with goals from Mandi and Sanabria already with Manuel Pellegrini at the controls.