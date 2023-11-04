FC Barcelona won just 1-0 on their visit to the Reale Arena. Xavi’s men are now preparing their next match, which is against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. This is the FC Barcelona calendar:
Those coached by Xavi Hernández will have to visit the Ukrainians to play what would be the first match of the second round of the UEFA Champions League. By this date the culés hope to have their way to the next round more than on track.
FC Barcelona will try to beat the Vitoria team in a match in which they start as favorites to take the three points. For this match, it is expected that the injured will be in the final stretch of their recovery career.
The culés will have to visit Rayo Vallecano in Vallecas, in a stadium that FC Barcelona has not been very good at lately. They will try to find the three points no matter what.
FC Barcelona could already be classified for the elimination phase of the Champions League when this match arrives, but even so the three points are important to try to tie the first position in this competitive Group H.
FC Barcelona cannot afford to fail any more in the League, and this duel suggests that it will be due to position and to follow the lead.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Shakhtar Donetsk
|
November 7
|
18:45 ESP, 10:45 MX, 13:45 ARG
|
Champions League
|
Movistar+
|
Alavés
|
12th of November
|
16:15 ESP, 08:15 MX, 11:15 ARG
|
The league
|
Movistar+
|
Vallecano Ray
|
November 25
|
14:00 ESP, 06:00 MX, 09:00 ARG
|
The league
|
Movistar+
|
Porto
|
November 28
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
Champions League
|
Movistar+
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
December 3
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
The league
|
Movistar+
#schedule #Barcelonas #games #defeating #Real #Sociedad