After the Copa del Rey quarterfinal match, FC Barcelona has to put the cup aside to focus on the domestic championship, and the Blaugrana club is several points away from the lead as third, with one game less than Girona , and Xavi has already warned that if he does not win a trophy he will reconsider leaving. This puts the pressure on as much as possible, although the club's schedule for these games is relatively simple when it comes to position in the standings. Here is the review of the matches:
In the next LaLiga match, FC Barcelona will receive a visit from Villarreal in Montjuic. Marcelino's team is in terrible shape, having won only one of the last five games and losing three of the remaining ones. Four points out of a possible fifteen that leave the yellow submarine fourteenth and just five points away from relegation. Bad news for a large staff with salaries that cannot afford these positions.
FC Barcelona will face Osasuna again after the Spanish Super Cup to make up for the day lost by both in precisely that same competition. Second confrontation between the two teams in less than a month, although this time in Laliga, where each one has different objectives. FC Barcelona will continue in search of the league trophy and be able to retain the title, being 8 points behind the leader, while Osasuna, this year worse than last, is eleventh although on a good streak with 10 of the last 15 points won.
FC Barcelona will open the month of February by visiting Mendizorroza to face Alavés. Luis García's team is not ending a bad season and they have joined the middle table and as twelfth they do not leave those positions. The Basque club is having a sweet season with 6 wins and 23 points that keep it well away from relegation.
After Xavi Hernández's team did not get the three points in the Nuevo Los Cármenes in the first round, FC Barcelona will face each other in the second round to try this time to add a victory that will allow them to stay at the top of the table. Granada, with a victory in the last 5 games, is close to being relegated early, although they can still save the situation and it must be said that the signings have been very good for the Nasrid team.
The Galician team is not at its best either, sixteenth and two points behind Cádiz in relegation, they have won two of the last five games, although that is more than the rest of the season combined. Aspas is not performing as expected and the departure of players like Gabri Veiga is being difficult to alleviate.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Villarreal
|
January 27th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN LaLiga
|
Osasuna
|
January 31
|
19:00 ESP, 15:00 ARG, 12:00 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN LaLiga
|
Alavés
|
February 3rd
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN LaLiga
|
Grenade
|
February 11th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN LaLiga
|
Celta Vigo
|
18th of February
|
To define
|
The league
|
DAZN LaLiga
#schedule #Barcelona39s #games #losing #Copa #del #Rey #Athletic
