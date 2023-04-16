Cruz Azul fell again against the staunch rival, now the score was 3-1. The expulsion in the first half of the player Michael Estrada ended up having an effect and this was used by América to get the three points.
In this way, the Cement Machine was left with 21 points and remained in eighth place in the general table. Here we present the next matches of the La Noria team at the end of the tournament.
Chivas vs Cruz Azul – Round 16 – Liga MX
Cruz Azul’s next game will be against Chivas, in one of the most anticipated games of the 16th round of Mexican soccer.
These meetings usually come in handy for the Machine, since of the last 5 meetings they have 3 victories for only one of the people from Guadalajara.
Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna – Round 17 – Liga MX
The last match of the Machine in the regular phase will be against Santos Laguna, in a match to be played on the field of the Estadio Azteca and where they will seek to impose conditions to win.
Undoubtedly, a complicated match, given that in the most recent matches the balance leans towards those from Torreón with 2 victories for one of the capital.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Hour
|
Competition
|
Chivas
|
April 22
|
7:05 p.m.
|
MX League
|
Saints Lagoon
|
April 29
|
9:05 p.m.
|
MX League
#schedule #Cruz #Azuls #games #defeat #América
Leave a Reply