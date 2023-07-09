The Cruz Azul Football Club commanded by Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti hosted Deportivo Toluca FC on the corresponding matchday 2 of the Apertura 2023 tournament and unfortunately for them, they again suffered a setback for the second consecutive game, for which they remain with zero units in the contest.
The scarlet team beat La Máquina 2-0 with a penalty goal from Tiago Volpi in the first half and with a little more from Juan Pablo Domínguez in the complementary part, with this they remain at the bottom of the general classification.
In this way, below we present the next five games that follow in the calendar of the La Noria team, it is worth mentioning that after matchday 3 the sky-blue team will participate in the League Cup with two scheduled group stage matches, so before the resumption of the Mexican First Division championship they could play more matches if they manage to advance to the round and they will meet during the course of the international contest.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#schedule #Cruz #Azuls #games #losing #Toluca
Leave a Reply