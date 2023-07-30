Both squads drew 1-1 in regular time, with goals from Moisés Vieira (20′) and Thiago Almada (75′). That was how everything went into extra time, so that Augusto Lotti sealed the last shot to give him the 5-4 victory.

It should be noted that Carlos Salcedo missed his shot from eleven steps, while goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado saved a shot.

In this way, Cruz Azul advanced to the next round, which will be direct elimination, where they will face charlotte fcwho beat Necaxa by a 4-1 win.

