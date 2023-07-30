This Saturday Cruz Azul played its second game of the Leagues Cup where it faced Atlanta United on the field of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Both squads drew 1-1 in regular time, with goals from Moisés Vieira (20′) and Thiago Almada (75′). That was how everything went into extra time, so that Augusto Lotti sealed the last shot to give him the 5-4 victory.
It should be noted that Carlos Salcedo missed his shot from eleven steps, while goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado saved a shot.
In this way, Cruz Azul advanced to the next round, which will be direct elimination, where they will face charlotte fcwho beat Necaxa by a 4-1 win.
Here we present the next 5 commitments of the team led by coach Ricardo Ferretti.
Regarding the Liga MX, the next commitment for those led by coach Ricardo Ferretti is against Santos Laguna. However, the date and time are yet to be defined.
For matchday 5, Cruz Azul enters the always complicated Hidalgo field to measure forces against the Tuzos del Pachuca, in play yet to be defined on date and time.
One of the most anticipated games of day 6 in Mexican soccer is between Rayados de Monterrey and Cruz Azul. Undoubtedly, a game in which goals and emotions are expected in bulk.
On Saturday, September 2, one of the most anticipated games of the tournament will be played, when another edition of the Young Classic takes place between América and Cruz Azul. Great match!
The fifth game of the cement team will be on Friday, September 15, on national dates for Mexico, when the faces will be seen against Mazatlán. This game will be the opening game for matchday 8 of the 2023 Opening Tournament.
