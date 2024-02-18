Saturday, February 17, Ciudad de los Deportes stadium field, in CDMX. The Celestial Machine of the Blue Cross received a visit from UANL Tigers. Both teams were going through a great moment, so expectations for this match were through the roof.
Those led by Anselmi dominated their rival for much of the time. On social networks, fans justified and said that the absence of 'Toro' Fernández and a better squad would have given them a greater advantage. However, Diego Reyes' own goal was enough to beat the cats 1-0.
Blue Cross has five games without losing against the Green Lion Bellies. The last time the Fiera defeated them was on matchday number eleven of the 2021 Apertura tournament. Since then, they have faced each other five times, with four wins for the cement producers and only one draw.
America spins three consecutive victories over the Blue Cross Celestial Machine. Since that enigmatic 7-0, the cement producers have not even been able to rescue a draw against the azulcremas. The last celestial victory takes us back to matchday number sixteen of the 2021 Apertura tournament.
Of the last five confrontations between Cruz Azul and Chivas, the Sacred Flock has won three times, has drawn once and has only suffered one defeat. They have two wins in a row over the cement workers, so, if the Rojiblancos take the three points, the good streak could begin to take on shades of football fatherhood.
In the last five confrontations between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna, the cement workers have only one victory, two losses and a couple of draws. The last time they faced each other, the match ended 2-2, on matchday four of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
The history of matches between Blue Cross and Necaxa It is extremely divided. In the last five confrontations between these two squads, each has two victories and only one draw has been recorded. The last match between Cruz Azul and Necaxa was a 3-1 victory for the Machine, on the Victoria stadium field.
#schedule #Cruz #Azul39s #games #beating #Tigres
Leave a Reply