The Cruz Azul team entered the Nou Camp field to measure forces against León. In a very even and tight game in the midfield sector, the final score was a goalless draw.
Here we present the next matches of the team led by coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti in the remainder of the Clausura 2023 Tournament.
Cruz Azul vs América – Round 15 – Liga MX
Cruz Azul’s next commitment will be in the Young Classic against the Águilas del América. Undoubtedly, the most attractive game of matchday 15 of the tournament.
An important match for the Machine where the last time they met they were exhibited by a monumental 7-0 win.
Chivas vs Cruz Azul – Round 16 – Liga MX
And the second game will not be easy for the team led by coach Ricardo Ferretti, since they face Chivas de Guadalajara.
These meetings usually come in handy for the Machine, since of the last 5 meetings they have 3 victories for only one of the people from Guadalajara.
Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna – Round 17 – Liga MX
Cruz Azul’s last match in the regular phase of the tournament will be at home against Santos Laguna. Undoubtedly, a difficult match, given that in the most recent matches the balance leans towards those from Torreón with 2 victories for one of the capital.
