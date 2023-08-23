After the consummated failure in the Leagues Cup, where they lost their two matches of the tournament, the Chivas team defeated Xolos de Tijuana by the slightest difference, in a game corresponding to matchday 5 of the Apertura 2023.
The goal was the work of ‘Piojo’ Alvarado, who gradually began to resume his level of play that one day he was known.
Here are the next 5 Chivas matches.
On date 5 of the MX League, the Sacred Flock will be receiving the always complicated visit from Xolos de Tijuana. Although this party continues without confirming date and time.
The second rojiblanco game will be in the territory of Santos Laguna, when on Saturday, August 26, they will face each other in the game corresponding to the sixth day of the tournament.
For Saturday, September 2, those led by coach Veljko Paunovis will be facing Rayados de Monterrey, in one of the most exciting matches of the day and where goals and emotions are expected.
The fourth match of the Guadalajara team is in the National Classic, between América and Chivas. Undoubtedly, the best game to be played on date 8 on the Azteca Stadium field.
The fifth game of the Sacred Flock will be on September 23, when they face the Tuzos del Pachuca, corresponding to matchday 9 of the contest.
