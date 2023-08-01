This Monday the Chivas del Guadalajara team consummated a true failure in the Leagues Cup, losing to Sporting Kansas City by a score of 1-0.
This was the second defeat in the tournament, since in their debut the rojiblancos fell 3-1 against Cincinnati.
For now, in 90min we present you the next 5 games for those led by coach Veljko Paunovic.
For matchday 4 of the 2023 Opening Tournament, those led by the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic will face the Bravos de Juárez, a team that has surprised us in this incipient semester, positioning itself in third place. Although still with date and time to be defined.
On date 5 of the MX League, the Sacred Flock will be receiving the always complicated visit from Xolos de Tijuana. Although this party continues without confirming date and time.
The third rojiblanco match will be in the territory of Santos Laguna, when on Saturday, August 26 they will face each other in a game corresponding to the sixth day of the tournament.
For Saturday, September 2, those led by coach Veljko Paunovis will be facing Rayados de Monterrey, in one of the most exciting matches of the day and where goals and emotions are expected.
The fifth match of the Guadalajara team is in the National Classic, between América and Chivas. Undoubtedly, the best game to be played on date 8 on the Azteca Stadium field.
