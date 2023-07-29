This Thursday the Chivas team debuted in the Leagues Cup against cincinnati. In a game that was postponed a day later due to weather issues, the rojiblancos lost by a score of 3-1, losing their streak of 4 consecutive wins.
For now, here we present the next 5 matches of the Guadalajara team.
The next game for Chivas will be against Sporting Kansas City, where an old acquaintance to the fans is playing, Alan Pulido, who a few weeks ago was in the orbit of the Guadalajara team.
For matchday 4 of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, those led by the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic will face the Bravos de Juárez, a team that has surprised us in this incipient semester, positioning itself in third place.
Although still with date and time to be defined.
On date 5 of the MX League, the Sacred Flock will be receiving the always complicated visit from Xolos de Tijuana. Although this party continues without confirming date and time.
The rojiblanco’s fourth match will be in the territory of Santos Laguna, when on Saturday, August 26 they will face each other in a game corresponding to the sixth day of the tournament.
For Saturday, September 2, those led by coach Veljko Paunovis will be facing Rayados de Monterrey, in one of the most exciting matches of the day and where goals and emotions are expected.
