Chelsea win again in the Premier League and do so decisively against Burnley. Raheem Sterling has been the main culprit in his team’s comeback, scoring a goal and creating much of Chelsea’s danger. Now it’s time to look at the next games, in which there are really complicated events:
Arsenal will visit Stamford Bridge in what will be a very difficult match for Chelsea to face. Pochettino currently has plenty of time to finish putting together his eleven before the game against Arsenal, because Mikel Arteta’s men are going strong.
Brentford is one of the toughest teams in the Premier League, but if Chelsea continues its good momentum it should not be an excessively difficult opponent.
Chelsea face a new round of the EFL Cup, and it seems that this round will not be the one in which they are eliminated either. Blackburn is in the bottom half of the English second division table and Pochettino’s men are clear favorites.
Very complicated visit this year, because Postecoglou’s Tottenham have not lost at home and they have faced rivals like Liverpool.
These 5 Chelsea games may be the most complicated stretch of the season. With a team that is still being formed, they will face Arsenal, Tottenham and finally Manchester City.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Arsenal
|
October 21
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Brentford
|
October 28
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
blackburn
|
November 1st
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
EFL Cup
|
DAZN
|
Tottenham
|
November 6th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Manchester City
|
12th of November
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
