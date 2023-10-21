Chelsea hosted Arsenal for matchday 9 of the Premier League, and in a great performance by Pochettino’s team they were on the verge of knocking down one of the favorites to win the competition.
The duel ended 2-2 between Blues and Gunners.
These are Chelsea’s next games:
Brentford is one of the toughest teams in the Premier League, but if Chelsea continues its good momentum, it should not be an excessively difficult opponent.
Chelsea face a new round of the EFL Cup, and it seems that this round will not be the one in which they are eliminated either. Blackburn is in the bottom half of the English second division table and Pochettino’s men are clear favorites.
Very complicated visit this year, because Postecoglou’s Tottenham have not lost at home and they have faced rivals like Liverpool.
These 5 Chelsea games may be the most complicated stretch of the season. With a team that is still being formed, they will face Arsenal, Tottenham and finally Manchester City.
Chelsea continue this complicated stretch with a visit to St. James’ Park. Newcastle remains one of the fittest teams in England, and after the resounding victory against PSG they show that they can compete against any rival.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Brentford
|
October 28
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
blackburn
|
November 1st
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
EFL Cup
|
DAZN
|
Tottenham
|
November 6th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Manchester City
|
12th of November
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Newcastle UnitedEdit
|
November 25
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
