Chelsea tied on their visit to the Vitality Stadium corresponding to matchday five of the Premier League. A victory and 5 points is the return that Chelsea has obtained from the first 5 rounds of the English league, and although the team is a new project under Pochettino’s orders, it is beginning to remember Chelsea’s previous season, which was left out. of European competitions. The Londoners have to start stringing together victories if they want to turn this situation around. These are their next games:
It will be a tough game on matchday six of the Premier League. Chelsea will have to face Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge. It promises to be one of the best games of matchday six with Aston Villa coming back from 0-1 down against Crystal Palace in stoppage time.
Chelsea and Brighton will face each other in the third round of the EFL Cup, so the competition will end soon for one of the favorites to win it. Brighton made a splash last season, and for now they are showing that it was no coincidence with a resounding victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Fulham has managed to retain Palhinha due to the insistence of Bayern Munich at the close of the market, and the team thus maintains one of the pieces that makes it a real danger compared to the rest of the Premier clubs. On paper they are an affordable opponent, but it will be a trap game for Chelsea.
Burnley is not having a great start to the season in the Premier League, and of the closest games Chelsea have, this will be one of the most affordable.
Arsenal will visit Stamford Bridge in what will be a very difficult match for Chelsea to face. Pochettino currently has plenty of time to finish putting together his eleven before the match against Arsenal, Mikel Arteta’s men are going for it.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Aston Villa
|
September 23
|
16:00 ESP, 8:00 MX, 11:00 ARG
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
September 27th
|
20:45 ESP, 12:45 MX,15:45 ARG
|
EFL Cup
|
Fulham
|
October 2nd
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
Premier League
|
Burnley
|
October 7
|
16:00 ESP, 8:00 MX, 11:00 ARG
|
Premier League
|
Arsenal
|
October 21
|
16:00 ESP, 8:00 MX, 11:00 ARG
|
Premier League
