New mistake for Chelsea that has not finished taking off. The blue team lost at Stamford Brige 0-2 against Brentford, thanks to goals from Pinnock and Mbeumo. A defeat that leaves Pochettino’s team with 12 points in eleventh position in the table, with the day remaining.
Chelsea Football Club is at an exciting crossroads with five crucial games on the horizon. This article explores the schedule of the London team’s next five matches, analyzing the expectations, challenges and possible results that could influence their season.
Chelsea face a new round of the EFL Cup, and it seems that this round will not be the one in which they are eliminated either. Blackburn is in the bottom half of the English second division table and Pochettino’s men are clear favorites.
Very complicated visit this year, because Postecoglou’s Tottenham have not lost at home and they have faced rivals like Liverpool.
These 5 Chelsea games may be the most complicated stretch of the season. With a team that is still being formed, they will face Arsenal, Tottenham and finally Manchester City.
Chelsea continue this complicated stretch with a visit to St. James’ Park. Newcastle remains one of the fittest teams in England, and after the resounding victory against PSG they show that they can compete against any rival.
The blues will face one of the fashionable teams in the Premier League. The Seagulls are currently managing to maintain good results in both the Premier League and the Europa League despite multiple casualties and injuries. Don Roberto de Zerbi.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
blackburn
|
November 1st
|
20:45 ESP, 16:45 ARG, 13:45 MX
|
EFL CUP
|
DAZN
|
Tottenham
|
November 6th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
man city
|
12th of November
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Newcastle
|
November 25
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Brighton
|
December 3
|
15:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 08:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
