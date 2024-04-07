Today Chelsea faced Sheffield United away in the match corresponding to matchday 32 of the Premier League. The Blues were leading in the 90th minute with goals from Thiago Silva and Noni Madueke, but Oli McBurnie made it 2-2 with a goal from Oli Mc Burnie.
Below we leave you with the schedule with the next five games of the team coached by Mauricio Pochettino.
In a crucial Premier League clash, 11th-placed Chelsea take on Everton, battling close to relegation on Matchday 33. Both teams will be desperate for three points to improve their position in the table and secure vital momentum down the stretch. it's from the season.
Chelsea will have to face the cityzens in a very intense FA Cup semi-finals where both teams will surely give their all, but on paper, Pep Guardiola's team appears to be a little ahead. Despite this, Chelsea is always a tough team to crack, with too much history behind to give up.
On the 35th matchday of the Premier League, Chelsea will visit the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal. At this moment, Arsenal is in full dispute for the Premier League, so this intense London derby can define many more things than what seems to be at stake, and that is that a victory bluecould leave the players out of the game gunners.
Aston Villa, fourth in the table, hosts Chelsea, eleventh, at Villa Park on Thursday, April 27 at 9:00 p.m. on matchday 36 of the Premier League. The match is presented as an interesting duel between two teams with different objectives. Aston Villa seeks to secure its place in the Europa League, while Chelsea wants to climb positions and get into the fight for a European place.
With the Premier League almost over, Pochettino's team will face West Ham. This match could be key for both teams to aspire to play in European competition next season.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Everton
|
April 15
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Manchester City
|
April 20
|
18:15 ESP, 14:15 ARG, 11:15 MX
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
|
Arsenal
|
April 23rd
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Aston Villa
|
April 27
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
West Ham
|
May 4th
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
