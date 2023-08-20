Chelsea is not having the start they expected this season. The Blues fell surprisingly against West Ham on matchday 2 of the Premier League by a score of 3-1. These will be the next commitments of the team led by Mauricio Pochettino both in the English league and in the EFL Cup.
The Blues they will receive the newly promoted Luton Town and they will seek to demonstrate their superiority by having a template with an abysmal difference in cost. Luton is a team that, in order to play in the Premier League, has had to carry out reforms in its stadium in order to comply with the regulations.
the box Pochettino will try to stay in the competition for one more title, they will have to face the A.F.C. Wimbledon in the second round of the EFL Cup. A competition where, a priori, Chelsea, after everything spent in recent markets, has to go far. It is one of the objectives of the season
The London team will have their third consecutive game at home, so they will try to add three more to be one of the candidates for the domestic title. Nottm Forest has started the Premier League with three points out of six possible, they are always a tough nut to crack.
One of the most pleasant matches that Chelsea will have in the next five dates will be Bournemouth, who have added only one point out of six possible. They lost to Liverpool after taking the lead in scoring with Mac Allister sent off early in the second half.
Finally, the blues will have to play at home against Unay Emery and Monchi’s Aston Villa.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
luton
|
August 25th
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
Premier League
|
A.F.C. Wimbledon
|
August 30th
|
20:45 ESP, 12:45 MX, 15:45 ARG
|
EFL Cup
|
Nottingham Forest
|
September 2
|
4:00 p.m. ESP, 8:00 a.m. MX, 11:00 a.m. ARG
|
Premier League
|
bournemouth
|
September, 17th
|
15:00 ESP, 7:00 MX, 10:00 ARG
|
Premier League
|
astonville
|
September 23
|
4:00 p.m. ESP, 8:00 a.m. MX, 11:00 a.m. ARG
|
Premier League
#schedule #Chelseas #games #match #West #Ham #Premier #League
