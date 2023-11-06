Chelsea surprisingly beat Tottenham by a score of 1-4 in a match corresponding to matchday 11 of the Premier League. The Blues turned the game around after starting losing thanks to a goal from Cole Palmer and a hat-trick from Nicolas Jackson.
Chelsea Football Club is at an exciting crossroads with five crucial games on the horizon. This article explores the schedule of the London team’s next five matches, analyzing the expectations, challenges and possible results that could influence their season.
These 5 Chelsea games may be the most complicated stretch of the season. With a team that is still being formed, they will face Arsenal, Tottenham and finally Manchester City.
Chelsea continue this complicated stretch with a visit to St. James’ Park. Newcastle remains one of the fittest teams in England, and after the resounding victory against PSG they show that they can compete against any rival.
The blues will face one of the fashionable teams in the Premier League. The Seagulls are currently managing to maintain good results in both the Premier League and the Europa League despite multiple casualties and injuries. Don Roberto de Zerbi.
Two teams that are mired in a crisis regarding games and results will have to face each other in a Premier League duel. A lot at stake for both coaches, perhaps they are the most criticized in the entire League.
Finally, Chelsea will have to travel to Liverpool to face Everton. Pochettino’s men have the obligation to start adding 3 at a time after all the millions they have spent.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Channel
|
Manchester City
|
12th of November
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Newcastle
|
November 25
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Brighton
|
December 3
|
15:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 08:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Manchester United
|
December 6
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00ARG, 14:00 ARG
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Everton
|
December 10
|
15:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 08:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
