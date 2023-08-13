The new Chelsea Era began Mauricio Pochettinothe Blues they received Klopp’s Liverpool on matchday 1 of the Premier League and equalized 1-1 so units were distributed.
The board of directors of the London team reconstructed their squad and sold several elements that did not give the width, after the previous lousy season, so they will seek to redeem themselves and have a better season to compete again in Europe.
In the meantime, we share with you the next five commitments in the blue team’s calendar.
In a very interesting duel, the London teams will face each other and seek to keep all three units, after having reinforced themselves with some interesting names.
The Blues they will receive the newly promoted Luton Town and they will seek to demonstrate their superiority by having a template with an abysmal difference in cost.
the box Pochettino will try to stay in the competition for one more title, they will have to face the A.F.C. Wimbledon in the second round of the EFL Cup.
The London team will have their third consecutive game at home, so they will try to add three more to be one of the candidates for the domestic title.
By the middle of next month they will visit the bournemouth and they will seek to add their first points as visitors.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Westham
|
20th of August
|
17:30 ESP, 9:30 MX, 12:30 ARG
|
Premier League
|
luton
|
August 25th
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
Premier League
|
A.F.C. Wimbledon
|
August 30th
|
20:45 ESP, 12:45 MX, 15:45 ARG
|
EFL Cup
|
Nottingham Forest
|
September 2
|
4:00 p.m. ESP, 8:00 a.m. MX, 11:00 a.m. ARG
|
Premier League
|
bournemouth
|
September, 17th
|
15:00 ESP, 7:00 MX, 10:00 ARG
|
Premier League
