After what was the long and tedious trip to Potosí (Bolivia), where they drew goalless against National in his debut for the South American Cup 2024, Boca Juniors had to turn the page quickly and focus on the final stretch of the regular phase of the Professional League Cup 2024looking to get into the eliminatory playoffs to aspire for the title.
Although he still has a match (vs Students), Mouth I needed to beat Newell's Old Boys in Rosario to reduce the margin of error. And the Xeneize correctly fulfilled its objective by winning 1-3 thanks to the goals of Christian Medina, Luca Langoni and Kevin Zenondespite the discount of Julian Fernandez. In this way, the blue and gold box remains in fourth position in the Zone B with 22 points, since Defense and Justice He also won his respective commitment to be in third with 23 units.
We review what's coming up on the calendar Boca Juniors:
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Tuesday, April 9 – Boca vs Sportivo Trinidense – Date 2 – Copa Sudamericana
The humble Paraguayan team will have the great opportunity to visit The Bombonera and will seek to make history by achieving some point. Mouth They should have no problems beating this rival, but we know that it is football and anything can always happen.
To be confirmed – Boca vs Godoy Cruz – Date 14 – CLPF
Last date of the League Cup and Mouth will have to face a Tomb which is already leading and classified, with one of the most consistent performances of all the teams. On the other hand, it is a meeting that, if the Xeneize does things well, it will define which rival they will face in the quarterfinals. This meeting is likely to be on Sunday, April 14. Godoy Cruz He will surely put substitutes.
To be confirmed – Estudiantes vs Boca – Postponed Match CLPF
There are still 65 minutes pending on date 11 of the Professional League Cupwhich was postponed due to the Chilean's convulsive episode Javier Altamirano 25 minutes into the first half. The available dates are limited and in the case of Students they could only play 12th April. When it will be?
April 25 – Fortaleza vs Boca – Date 3 – Copa Sudamericana
Strength of Brazil, who on the opening day beat at home against Sp. Trinidenseyou will receive Mouth on April 25 for the third day of the continental tournament. He is the second candidate, after Boca, to advance to the next round in this group, although we remember that the first goes directly to the second round, and the second to the 16th.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#schedule #Boca39s #matches #match #Rosario #Newell39s