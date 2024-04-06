Although he still has a match (vs Students), Mouth I needed to beat Newell's Old Boys in Rosario to reduce the margin of error. And the Xeneize correctly fulfilled its objective by winning 1-3 thanks to the goals of Christian Medina, Luca Langoni and Kevin Zenondespite the discount of Julian Fernandez. In this way, the blue and gold box remains in fourth position in the Zone B with 22 points, since Defense and Justice He also won his respective commitment to be in third with 23 units.

We review what's coming up on the calendar Boca Juniors:

🔵🟡 Boca Juniors beat Newell's at Coloso del Parque in the 2024 League Cup (1-3). 🔺️ Goals from Luca Langoni, Kevin Zenón and Cristián Medina for the 'Xeneize'.

🔺️ Diego Martínez's cast plays very well and today won in Rosario. pic.twitter.com/nJGqZ1G3Zk — Express Futbol (@ExpressFutbolCL) April 6, 2024

🏆🌎 The BOCA group in the Sudamericana: 🇦🇷 Boca Juniors.

🇧🇷 Strength.

🇧🇴 Potosí National.

🇵🇾 Sportivo Trinidense. pic.twitter.com/LyhaGJ5wNU — Sudanalytics (@sudanalytics_) March 18, 2024