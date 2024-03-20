“PLAYING AGAINST BOCA IS SOMETHING HISTORICAL.” Pampa Biaggio, coach of Nacional Potosí, spoke about how special it is to face Xeneize in CONMEBOL #Southamerican. 📺 #ESPNF90 | #ESPNenStarPlus pic.twitter.com/qDUcTXL6iU — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) March 20, 2024

“Boca is always a candidate in whatever cup it is in. We will try to prevail at the height. They are going to have a bad time and feel suffocated. It is already difficult to go to La Paz and here in Potosí there are almost 500 meters more,” he warned.