On Sunday, on date number 11 of the League Cup, Boca visited Estudiantes de La Plata in a match that undoubtedly had a lot of expectations but above all importance for the position table of group B that constantly changes the teams that enter the the classification area. However, the match had to be suspended in the first half since the soccer player “Pincha” Javier Altamirano suffered a health problem in the middle of the playing field, which led to hospitalization and logical suspension of the match.
Below we review what matches Diego Martínez's team has ahead of them, who already know their rivals in the Copa Sudamericana.
Saturday, March 23 – Boca vs Central Norte – Round of 32 – Argentine Cup
The debut of Xeneize Argentine Cup 2024 It has a date, venue and confirmed rival. In the hypothetical case that Boca surpasses the team from Federal A, they will face in the next stage Almirante Brown or San Martín de Tucumán.
Sunday, March 31 – Boca vs San Lorenzo – Date 12 – LPF
Crossing with a lot of history that will begin to define the future of
Wednesday, April 3 – Nacional Potosí vs Boca – Date 1 – Copa Sudamericana
“Xeneize” met its rivals for the 2024 Copa Sudamericana in the draw. He will debut against Nacional de Potosí, in the height of Bolivia. Pampa Biaggio, the club's Argentine coach, palpitated the crossing with Boca at the 3,885 meters high Víctor Agustín Ugarte stadium:
“Boca is always a candidate in whatever cup it is in. We will try to prevail at the height. They are going to have a bad time and feel suffocated. It is already difficult to go to La Paz and here in Potosí there are almost 500 meters more,” he warned.
Sunday, April 7 – Newell's vs Boca – Date 13 – LPF
This will be the last trip that Diego Martínez's cast must make in the penultimate date of the League Cup. Not only is it a complicated match, but it has as an extra condiment the fact that they will face Ever Banegaa player who repeatedly came close to returning to Xeneize, even more so in this last transfer market, but nevertheless, chose leprosy.
Tuesday, April 9 – Boca vs Sportivo Trinidense – Date 2 – Copa Sudamericana
The humble Paraguayan team will have the great possibility of visiting La Bombonera and will seek to make history by achieving some point. Mouth They should have no problems beating this rival, but we know that it is football and anything can always happen.
To be confirmed – Boca vs Godoy Cruz – Date 14 – LPF
Last date of the League Cup and Boca will have to face a Tomba team that has been leading so far, with one of the most consistent performances of all the teams. On the other hand, it is a match that, if Xeneize does things well, will define which rival it will face in the quarterfinals.
