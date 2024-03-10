Sixth in the standings with 13 points, The Xeneize now faced Racing Club in The Bombonerain a classic on Date 10 of the contest, winning 4-2 thanks to Lucas Blondelthe Uruguayan Edinson Cavani and Nicolas Valentiniplus an own goal from Nazarene Colombowhile for The academy the Colombian appeared Juan Fernando Quintero and Adrian Emmanuel Martinezin order to add 16 points and be fifth in the Zone Bclinging to the possibility of accessing the next phase.

Below we review what is coming to the cast of Diego Martinez. Come on.

✅ MOUTH TRIUMPH AT HOME Xeneize beat Racing 4-2 in a GREAT GAME. The goals were from Blondel, Cavani, Valentini and Colombo e/c. GIVE BOOOOOCAAAAA 🔵🟡 💬 What do you think? pic.twitter.com/R9xvEgvX9K — Planeta Boca Juniors (@PlanetaBoca) March 11, 2024

#CopaArgentina CA Boca Juniors (CABA) will play at the Madre de Ciudades stadium, in Santiago del Estero. They will face CA Central Norte (Salta) for the 32nd Final. pic.twitter.com/8A5sxHbQW5 — Ramón Ávila (@rravila2013) February 21, 2024

If you pass the first instance, Mouth will be measured in the round of 16 against the winner of the duel between Admiral Brown and San Martin de Tucumánboth of the First National. The Argentine Cup has as its top winner “Xeneize”, which won it four times: 1969, 2012, 2015 and 2020.