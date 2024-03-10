The last Sunday Boca Juniors returned to the path of victory in the Argentine Professional League Cup by beating 3-2 Belgrano in The Bombonera thanks to a hat trick from the Uruguayan Edinson Cavanidespite the targets of Lucas Passerini and Matias Marinbut quickly returned to play last Wednesday and fell as a visitor in Santa Fein view of Union1-0 and with a quite worrying performance.
Sixth in the standings with 13 points, The Xeneize now faced Racing Club in The Bombonerain a classic on Date 10 of the contest, winning 4-2 thanks to Lucas Blondelthe Uruguayan Edinson Cavani and Nicolas Valentiniplus an own goal from Nazarene Colombowhile for The academy the Colombian appeared Juan Fernando Quintero and Adrian Emmanuel Martinezin order to add 16 points and be fifth in the Zone Bclinging to the possibility of accessing the next phase.
Below we review what is coming to the cast of Diego Martinez. Come on.
Boca Juniors will debut in the Argentine Cup of 2024 versus North Central Saltaclassified team of Federal A. The most important modification for the 2024 Argentine Cup has to do with the classics, which on this occasion will go to different sides of the table, so Boca and River, Independent and Racing either San Lorenzo and Hurricanefor example, could only be crossed in a hypothetical final.
If you pass the first instance, Mouth will be measured in the round of 16 against the winner of the duel between Admiral Brown and San Martin de Tucumánboth of the First National. The Argentine Cup has as its top winner “Xeneize”, which won it four times: 1969, 2012, 2015 and 2020.
Match to be played in Stadium ONE. On the one hand, the team Eduardo Dominguez who lost the undefeated recently while Diego Martinez He has not yet found the team, since his figures are at a low level and he hopes to reach these stages of the tournament within the four teams that qualify for the quarterfinals.
An electrifying classic between two teams that play below their level and that are desperately seeking to get three points to qualify for the quarterfinals of the League Cup. Of the total number of matches, 12 were in the Amateur Era, where the advantage belonged to Boca, who won nine duels, against only one for San Lorenzo and two draws. In Professionalism they met 190 times, with 76 victories of the “Cyclone”65 of the “Xeneize” and 49 ties.
For the penultimate day of the regular phase, Boca will visit the always complicated Independence Parkwhere a stadium full of Newell's will try to make the “Xeneize” don't take the three points. This match will be key to determine those classified for the next phase.
Here it will be decided whether Boca moves on to the League Cup playoffs. It will be a transcendental match for the aspirations of the blue and gold team.
