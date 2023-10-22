The schedule of Barcelona’s next 5 games looks challenging. They will face rivals such as Real Madrid, Shaktar Donetsk or Real Sociedad. Fans are looking forward to these exciting matches that will define the team’s destiny in the league. Preparation and strategy will be key to achieving good results in this crucial series of matches.
FC Barcelona vs Shaktar Donetsk | UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 – October 25
The culés dream of reaching this matchday as the sole leaders of the group in the UCL. Xavi’s men must have beaten Porto for this feat to be feasible.
FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid | LaLiga Matchday 11 – October 28
Xavi’s team cannot allow any mistakes in the clashes prior to this duel to arrive with all the guarantees and be able to beat the whites.
Real Sociedad vs FC Barcelona | LaLiga Matchday 12 – November 4
Another match will be against another Basque club, Real Sociedad. The Txuriurdin team is giving something to talk about this season, a good start in the league as well as a good start in the UEFA Champions League. Furthermore, whenever the culé team pays a visit to Real Sociedad, they make things very difficult for the Blaugranas.
Shaktar Donetsk vs FC Barcelona | UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 – November 7
For the last of the next five matches of the Blaugrana club we will have another European match. Those coached by Xavi Hernández will have to visit the Ukrainians to play what would be the first match of the second round of the UEFA Champions League. By this date the culés hope to have their way to the next round more than on track.
FC Barcelona vs Alavés | LaLiga Matchday 13 – November 12
FC Barcelona will try to beat the Vitoria team in a match in which they start as favorites to take the three points. For this match, it is expected that the injured will be in the final stretch of their recovery career.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Shaktar Donetsk
|
October 25
|
18:45 ESP, 10:45 MX, 13:45 ARG
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
|
real Madrid
|
October 29th
|
16:15 ESP, 08:15 MX, 11:15 ARG
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
Real society
|
November 4th
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
The league
|
Movistar La Liga
|
Shaktar Donetsk
|
November 7
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Alavés
|
12th of November
|
16:15 ESP, 08:15 MX, 11:15 ARG
|
The league
|
DAZN
