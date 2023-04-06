He Barcelona of Xavi Hernandez They will have to keep up their spirits to continue until they seal the last game in the highest competition at the national level. In LaLiga, even when there is a feeling that everything is finished, it is not like that. A list of days remains pending that, despite the fact that there are some accessible rivals, are not moments to trust and relax in terms of the rhythm of the game and the main proposal. Barça, after losing in the Copa del Rey, will channel all its forces for the remainder of the league season.
On matchday 28 of LaLiga, Barcelona will face Girona maintaining their league dynamics. Although it may seem like an accessible match on paper, it will not be an easy matchup as the opposition have a reputation for ruining nights for great teams in the competition and will not back down.
The next challenge for the culé team will be against Getafe in LaLiga, another trap game in which, despite the rival’s level, it is essential not to let your guard down and push as hard as possible to avoid unpleasant surprises in this advanced stage of the championship.
On matchday 30 of LaLiga, Barcelona, led by Xavi, will face “El Cholo” Simeone’s team, a tough, complicated and highly intelligent rival. If the objective is to aspire to the title with some calm, the blaugrana will have to beat Atlético de Madrid.
Although the schedule for the match against Rayo Vallecano has not yet been defined, matchday 31 presents an interesting ingredient to take into account. Rayo is a rival that usually makes Barça uncomfortable and, therefore, the team will have to be more attentive than they surely are.
Another match without defining the schedule for the moment, but we all know how complex these types of matches are. Not lowering your guard is the message that Xavi must surely send to his team, since with a victory on this date, it means being much closer to the final goal.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
COMPETITION
|
TV CHANNEL
|
Girona
|
April 10th
|
Spain 7:00 p.m., Argentina 4:00 p.m. and Mexico 1:00 p.m.
|
The league
|
Movistar+
|
Getafe
|
April 16th
|
Spain 3:15 p.m., Argentina 11:15 a.m. and Mexico 8:15 a.m.
|
The league
|
Movistar+
|
Atletico Madrid
|
April 23rd
|
Spain 3:15 p.m., Argentina 11:15 a.m. and Mexico 8:15 a.m.
|
The league
|
Movistar+
|
Vallecano Ray
|
April 26
|
to define
|
The league
|
Movistar+
|
Betis
|
April 30th
|
to define
|
The league
|
Movistar+
