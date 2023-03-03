After the defeat of FC Barcelona against him real Madrid in the first leg of the semifinal of Copa del Rey, Xavi Hernandez you will have to review your assets to stay on top of The league and also prepare for the return of the Copa del Rey against Madrid de ‘Carleto’ Ancelotti. It will not be easy and it means a great complex challenge for the culés who aim all their efforts to win the two competitions in Spain. Barça won 1-0 in what was a fairly complex and disputed match, as was to be expected. He leaves with a positive result and the following will be solved in the return in the SpotifyCamp Nou.
Today in 90 min. We will review and comment on the next five matches of the Blaugrana team.
After the first leg in the Copa del Rey, the next match will be against Valencia. On paper and because of how the Valencian team comes, it should be a match for the blaugrana.
Raise the level a bit for the blaugranas in LaLiga. Xavi’s men will travel to the Basque Country to clash against Athletic. It won’t be easy, but it will be a key game for Barça if they want to take a closer look at the league title.
Probably the most complex game that Barça has within the range of the last games that make up LaLiga. To be comfortable, they will have to win the previous ones and arrive calmly for this match. Or win and be much more comfortable.
The dynamic is repeated and it is another of the accessible matches that Barça has in the league. If you want to savor the title with more intensity, you will have to win this match.
Everything is defined here, in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal. Barça will have to put everything on the grill to aspire to take the title and be crowned as the King of Spain.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
COMPETITION
|
CHANNEL
|
Valencia
|
March 5th
|
Spain 4:15 p.m., Argentina 12:15 p.m. and Mexico 9:15 a.m.
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga
|
Athletic
|
March 12
|
Spain 9:00 p.m., Argentina 5:00 p.m. and Mexico 2:00 p.m.
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga
|
real Madrid
|
March, 19
|
Spain 9:00 p.m., Argentina 5:00 p.m. and Mexico 2:00 p.m.
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga
|
Elche
|
April 1st
|
Spain 8:00 p.m., Argentina 4:00 p.m. and Mexico 1:00 p.m.
|
The league
|
Movistar La Liga
|
real Madrid
|
5th of April
|
Spain 9:00 p.m., Argentina 5:00 p.m. and Mexico 2:00 p.m.
|
Copa del Rey
|
TVE The 1
#schedule #Barcelonas #matches #beating #Real #Madrid #Copa #del #Rey
Leave a Reply