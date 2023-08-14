The current LaLiga champion does not start off on the right foot. Xavi Hernández, who was sent off, could not do anything for his team to go from 0-0. Bordalás proposed a very rocky game, looking for Barcelona to play only on the outside. Raphinha conditioned the culé team after being sent off in the first half for an attack without the ball. Real Madrid leads the domestic competition and already takes two points from FC Barcelona.
After passing through Getafe, the Barcelona Club will debut in LaLiga in their new home, Montjuic, where they played the Joan Gamper Trophy against Tottenham. There would be no better way to start the domestic competition than by adding three points in front of their fans.
The third date that Barcelona has written down on the calendar is not easy at all. Visiting the yellow submarine field is always an arduous task. Of course, Villarreal have to return to their best version to be able to get points, since they have only won one of their six preseason games.
After going through the Estadio de la Cerámica, El Sadar will be the field that will host the fourth game of the league season for FC Barcelona. In the same way as with Villarreal, it is a field where it is always difficult to score points.
After Osasuna, Betis will have to go through the Camp Nou. The Verdiblancos are one of the teams that have strengthened the best.
Finally, Barcelona will receive the new Celta Rafa Benítez at home.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Cadiz
|
20th of August
|
19:30 ESP, 11:30 MX, 14:30 ARG
|
The league
|
villarreal
|
August 27th
|
17:30 ESP, 9:30 MX, 12:30 ARG
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
September 3
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
The league
|
Betis
|
September, 17th
|
to confirm
|
The league
|
Celtic
|
24th September
|
to confirm
|
The league
