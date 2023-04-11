He FC Barcelona lead by Xavi Hernandez, is currently in an important phase of the competition at the national level. Despite having faced some complex challenges and defeats, the team has managed to maintain a good performance in the league, which has brought some sense of security in their current position. However, Xavi and his team know very well that they cannot allow themselves to relax or let their guard down. Despite having tied at home against Girona, Barcelona is still separated by thirteen points with its pursuer, the real Madrid.
There are still several days ahead in LaLiga, and although some of the rivals seem accessible, there is no room for complacency. Barcelona must maintain its focus on the rhythm of the game and the main proposal to ensure its success in the highest competition at the national level.
The next confrontation of the culé team in The league it will be before him Getafea match that could be considered a trap due to the level of the rival.
Xavi will have to face the team led by the renowned coach “El Cholo” Simeone on matchday 30 of LaLiga. Rval characterized by being tough, complicated and very intelligent in his style of play, which makes the confrontation one of the most complex throughout the competition. Knowing how important this confrontation is, Barcelona will have to show their maximum potential and deploy an effective game strategy to overcome their opponent and achieve their goals in the competition.
Even though it seems like an accessible rival, the clash against Rayo Vallecano on matchday 31 has an interesting ingredient that must be taken into account. Rayo has historically been characterized as an uncomfortable rival for Barcelona, so the Blaugrana team will have to be more attentive than they possibly would be in another confrontation of medium complexity.
It will not be an easy match, especially since Betis is a very tough opponent and one of the most difficult in the entire Spanish competition. Being close to the end of the league season, Xavi’s Barça, the most sensible thing he can do, is to put all his spirits into this game to be able to rest peacefully.
Nearing the end of the season in LaLiga, Xavi’s FC Barcelona will host Osasuna at the Spotify Camp Nou. The rival is accessible on paper, but Barça’s dynamics will surely be the same, looking to win until everything is finished and not relaxing. The blaugranas know what it is to be traced back and they will not want to repeat that experience.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
COMPETITION
|
TV CHANNEL
|
Getafe
|
April 16th
|
Spain 3:15 p.m., Argentina 11:15 a.m. and Mexico 8:15 a.m.
|
The league
|
Movistar+
|
Atletico Madrid
|
April 23rd
|
Spain 3:15 p.m., Argentina 11:15 a.m. and Mexico 8:15 a.m.
|
The league
|
Movistar+
|
Vallecano Ray
|
April 26
|
Spain 8:00 p.m., Argentina 5:00 p.m. and Mexico 2:00 p.m.
|
The league
|
Movistar+
|
Betis
|
April 30th
|
Spain 7:00 p.m., Argentina 4:00 p.m. and Mexico 1:00 p.m.
|
The league
|
Movistar+
|
Osasuna
|
May 3
|
Spain 4:00 p.m., Argentina 12:00 p.m. and Mexico 9:00 a.m.
|
The league
|
Movistar+
