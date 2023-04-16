Barcelona traveled to face a Getafe that he had an urgency for victory with which he sought to get rid of positions close to relegation. Before the beginning of the party, everything seemed that it would be an accessible meeting for the culés but these meetings “cheats” are the ones that make you have a hard time. The Blaugrana coach, as had already been happening, could not count on his best chips as Pedro, Ousmane Dembele, Frenkie de Jong and andreas christensen. All out due to injury.
The first half ended goalless, despite the fact that there were dangerous actions by Barcelona. The match ended goalless for both teams and Barça closed the day getting only one point. To continuation, review the next 5 days of the FC Barcelona.
On matchday 30 of LaLiga, Xavi will face the team led by “El Cholo” Simeone, known for his tough, complicated and highly intelligent style of play, which makes the game one of the most difficult in the entire competition.
Despite the fact that it may seem like an easy opponent, the match against Rayo Vallecano on the thirty-first day presents an aspect that should not be ignored. History indicates that Rayo have traditionally been a difficult opponent for Barcelona, so the Catalans will have to maintain a greater vigilance than they normally would in a match with a moderate level of difficulty.
The upcoming game will not be easy, especially since Betis is a very resistant opponent and one of the most complex in the entire Spanish league. As the end of the season approaches, Xavi’s team must focus on giving their best in this match, in order to safely relax in the days ahead.
As the end of the season in LaLiga approaches, FC Barcelona led by Xavi will face Osasuna at the Spotify Camp Nou stadium. Although in theory the opponent seems affordable, Barça will surely maintain its same dynamic, with the intention of winning until the competition is over and not relaxing at any time. The Catalans are aware of what it means to be traced back and they will not want to go through that experience again.
With the end of the LaLiga season in sight, Xavi’s team, FC Barcelona, will face RCD Espanyol in their next game. Despite the fact that the rival team may seem affordable, Barça will surely maintain their same attitude, seeking victory until the last minute and giving no room for relaxation.
RIVAL
DATE
SCHEDULE
COMPETITION
TV CHANNEL
Atletico Madrid
April 23rd
Spain 3:15 p.m., Argentina 11:15 a.m. and Mexico 8:15 a.m.
The league
Movistar+
Vallecano Ray
April 26
Spain 8:00 p.m., Argentina 5:00 p.m. and Mexico 2:00 p.m.
The league
Movistar+
Betis
April 30th
Spain 7:00 p.m., Argentina 4:00 p.m. and Mexico 1:00 p.m.
The league
Movistar+
Osasuna
May 3
Spain 4:00 p.m., Argentina 12:00 p.m. and Mexico 9:00 a.m.
The league
Movistar+
Spanish
may 14
Spain 4:00 p.m., Argentina 12:00 p.m. and Mexico 9:00 a.m.
The league
Movistar+
