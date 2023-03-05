He FC Barcelona It is in a highly demanding situation as far as its match schedule is concerned. With important commitments both in the Copa del Rey like in The league, the team has a tight and challenging schedule. The club of Xavi is currently in contention for the title, as the leader of the leaderboard, which means that every game counts and there is no room for error.
With so many matches and little time to rest and prepare, Barcelona need to stay focused and make the most of every opportunity to get good results.. Finally, Barça got the three points against Valencia in a difficult game, but at the end of the day, the blaugrana celebrate.
The next day will be crucial for the teamand the players know that they must do their best to achieve the desired goal and get comfortable thinking about the next days that may be equally or more complex.
The league dynamic continues for Barça and this time it will be against Athletic. It won’t be easy, especially since Xavi’s men have to travel to Anoeta.
This is what we meant by a complicated and bulky calendar. Second classic of maximum importance. If Barça manages to get here with a considerable distance, they can afford to start calm.
Resuming their duties in the league, Xavi’s Barcelona will visit Elche to meet matchday number 27 of LaLiga.
And finally, Barça’s calendar for Copa del Rey homework closes with the most difficult match of the day and it is the second leg in the Copa del Rey semifinals against Real Madrid.
For matchday number 28, Barcelona will receive Girona in LaLiga. Xavi’s men have a brilliant opportunity to continue to climb to the top of the standings.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
COMPETITION
|
CHANNEL
|
athletic bilbao
|
March 12
|
Spain 9:00 p.m., Argentina 5:00 p.m. and Mexico 2:00 p.m.
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
real Madrid
|
March, 19
|
Spain 9:00 p.m., Argentina 5:00 p.m. and Mexico 2:00 p.m.
|
The league
|
Movistar Laliga
|
Elche
|
April 1st
|
Spain 9:00 p.m., Argentina 5:00 p.m. and Mexico 2:00 p.m.
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga
|
real Madrid
|
5th of April
|
Spain 10:00 p.m., Argentina 6:00 p.m. and Mexico 3:00 p.m.
|
Copa del Rey
|
Movistar+
|
Girona
|
April 9th
|
to be confirmed
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga
