FC Barcelona won the Joan Gamper Trophy after having to come back. Xavi’s men started the match in the best possible way: the first one that Lewandowski touched inside the area was at the back of the net. But when the equator arrived, Tottenham turned the game around. With the entire second half ahead, the Tarrasa coach was right with the changes and after Ferrán Torres’ first goal, Ansu and Abde put the icing on the cake. Lamine Yamal was the one who stirred up the match from his departure.
Next Sunday the current LaLiga Champion will make his debut away from home at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez against a Getafe team that has high hopes for this new season after having struggled with relegation in the last edition. Xavi’s will seek to revalidate the title.
After passing through Getafe, the Barcelona Club will debut in LaLiga in their new home, Montjuic, where they played the Joan Gamper Trophy against Tottenham. There would be no better way to start the domestic competition than by adding three points in front of their fans.
The third date that Barcelona has written down on the calendar is not easy at all. Visiting the yellow submarine field is always an arduous task. Of course, Villarreal have to return to their best version to be able to get points, since they have only won one of their six preseason games.
After going through the Estadio de la Cerámica, El Sadar will be the field that will host the fourth game of the league season for FC Barcelona. In the same way as with Villarreal, it is a field where it is always difficult to score points.
Finally, the culé team will go back to the house to face Real Betis.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Getafe
|
August 13
|
21:30 ESP, 13:30 MX, 16:30 ARG
|
The league
|
Cadiz
|
20th of August
|
19:30 ESP, 11:30 MX, 14:30 ARG
|
The league
|
vilarreal
|
August 27th
|
17:30 ESP, 9:30 MX, 12:30 ARG
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
September 3
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
The league
|
Betis
|
September, 17th
|
to confirm
|
The league
#schedule #Barcelonas #games #beating #Tottenham #Joan #Gamper #Trophy
Leave a Reply