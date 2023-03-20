After finishing the last day where the protagonists were FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in LaLiga, the Blaugrana team continues on its way looking for victories to see the Spanish league trophy even more closely. It won’t be easy, especially since there are still a good number of games to be played and they are not easy games, although sometimes it may seem so.
The culé team got the three points against those of Carlo Ancelotti, and when many gave the whites as a favorite due to the weight of the match at Camp Nou, everything turned in favor of the locals. Having completed said game, it became the fourth game in which both teams faced each other this season. Crazy.
The next game that Barcelona has written down on the LaLiga homework agenda is against Elche on April 1. Barcelona hopes to recover one of its most important pieces for this match; Pedro.
There seems to be no truce for the Catalans who once again have to face Real Madrid due to Copa del Rey duties, with the advantage that they won 1-0 in the first leg. If you want to advance to the phase you will have to get a victory or a result to zero.
The match against Girona seems to be simple and accessible, but in the end it is a cheating game, especially because of the rival. It will not be an easy match as Girona is always a team that is going to stand up and achieve its goals.
On matchday 29, Barcelona will have to travel to collide with Getafe, always in the constant search for the three points.
And the last of the next 5 games for FC Barcelona is against Atlético de Madrid, another game with high impact and a lot of intensity. It won’t be an easy thing for the blaugrana but if they want to savor the title, they will have to beat Diego Simeone’s team, Atlético de Madrid.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
COMPETITION
|
CHANNEL
|
Elche
|
April 1st
|
Spain 9:00 p.m., Argentina 5:00 p.m. and Mexico 2:00 p.m.
|
The league
|
Movistar+
|
real Madrid
|
5th of April
|
Spain 10:00 p.m., Argentina 6:00 p.m. and Mexico 3:00 p.m.
|
The league
|
Movistar+
|
Girona
|
April 10th
|
Spain 7:00 p.m., Argentina 4:00 p.m. and Mexico 1:00 p.m.
|
The league
|
Movistar+
|
Getafe
|
April 16th
|
to define
|
The league
|
Movistar+
|
Atletico Madrid
|
April 23rd
|
to define
|
The league
|
Movistar+
