The team of Xavi Hernandez He adjusted everything to start and resume his league duties with the intention of continuing adding and increasing the distance with his greatest pursuer and clearing up the ghosts and doubts that could fall on the culé fans and even for the same squad. The game began with great intensity, as expected.
He Barcelona opened the can almost at the end of the first half, with a shot from ferran torres to place, who left everything 1-0ending that way and finally getting a very important victory for the race for the League title. Next, we review the following matches that Barcelona will face after beating Atletico Madrid in League.
Although it may seem like a simple opponent, the match against Rayo Vallecano on matchday thirty-one presents an aspect that should not be underestimated. The historical trajectory indicates that Rayo has traditionally been a difficult opponent for Barcelona, so the Barça team will have to be more alert than would be necessary in a match with a moderate level of difficulty.
The next game will not be easy, especially because Betis is a very strong opponent and one of the most difficult in the entire Spanish league. With the end of the season approaching, Xavi’s team must focus on giving their best in this match in order to safely relax in the coming days.
With the end of La Liga drawing near, FC Barcelona, under the leadership of Xavi, will face Osasuna at the Spotify Camp Nou stadium. Although the rival may seem accessible in theory, Barça will surely maintain its usual level of play, with the aim of winning every game until the end of the competition and without relaxing at any time. The Catalans are aware of how painful it is to be traced back and they will not want to experience that situation again.
With the end of LaLiga in sight, Xavi’s team, FC Barcelona, will face RCD Espanyol in their next game. Although the rival team may seem accessible, Barça will surely maintain its competitive attitude, seeking victory until the last minute and never allowing itself to relax.
In the final stretch of LaLiga, FC Barcelona led by Xavi will have an important match against Real Sociedad in their next game. Although Real Sociedad may seem like an affordable rival, Barça will not underestimate their opponent and will maintain their competitive attitude of seeking victory until the last minute, never allowing themselves to relax. With the end of the season drawing near, every point is crucial for the Catalans in their title race.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
COMPETITION
|
TV CHANNEL
|
Vallecano Ray
|
April 26
|
Spain 8:00 p.m., Argentina 5:00 p.m. and Mexico 2:00 p.m.
|
The league
|
Movistar+
|
Betis
|
April 30th
|
Spain 7:00 p.m., Argentina 4:00 p.m. and Mexico 1:00 p.m.
|
The league
|
Movistar+
|
Osasuna
|
May 3
|
Spain 4:00 p.m., Argentina 12:00 p.m. and Mexico 9:00 a.m.
|
The league
|
Movistar+
|
Spanish
|
may 14
|
Spain 4:00 p.m., Argentina 12:00 p.m. and Mexico 9:00 a.m.
|
The league
|
Movistar+
|
Real society
|
May 21th
|
Spain 4:00 p.m., Argentina 12:00 p.m. and Mexico 9:00 a.m.
|
The league
|
Movistar+
#schedule #Barcelonas #games #beating #Atlético #Madrid #LaLiga
Leave a Reply