The culé team resumed its league activities against Athletic in what is a fairly complex and high-intensity scenario. On paper, it wasn’t going to be an easy game, especially because of the fierceness of the rival and what it means to play at home. those of Xavi they still had sensitive casualties like those of Ousmane Dembele and Pedro and yet, they managed to get a positive result to remain fixed at the top of the classification table of The league.
Barça’s calendar after the Athletic match began to get complicated due to the double clash with Real Madrid. Next, Xavi’s men will have to face Ancelotti’s men on matchday 26 of LaLiga.
It may seem like an accessible match for the culés, but at this point in the competition, with the rivals that seem to be smaller, you have to be very careful. They are capable of making the greats stumble and ruin the night.
Again against Real Madrid. Once again one of the most complex and intense encounters in the world. Very surely it will be fateful for what it represents on a physical level and in terms of demand. If Barcelona wants to continue in the Copa del Rey, they must maintain the result or, failing that, win the match.
The next game that Barça will face in the highest Spanish competition is against Girona, on matchday 28 of LaLiga.
The next team that Barcelona will have to visit will be Getafe for Spanish league duties. In what will be matchday number 29 of LaLiga, Xavi’s men will have to keep up the pace and get all three points if they want to permanently screw themselves to the top of the table.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
COMPETITION
|
CHANNEL
|
real Madrid
|
March, 19
|
Spain 9:00 p.m., Argentina 5:00 p.m. and Mexico 2:00 p.m.
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga
|
Elche
|
April 1st
|
Spain 9:00 p.m., Argentina 5:00 p.m. and Mexico 2:00 p.m.
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga
|
real Madrid
|
5th of April
|
Spain 10:00 p.m., Argentina 6:00 p.m. and Mexico 3:00 p.m.
|
Copa del Rey
|
Movistar+
|
Girona
|
April 10th
|
Spain 7:00 p.m., Argentina 4:00 p.m. and Mexico 1:00 p.m.
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga
|
Getafe
|
April 16th
|
to be defined
|
The league
|
Movista LaLiga
