Wednesday, November 29, 2023
The schedule of Atlético de Madrid’s next matches after the victory against Feyenoord

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 28, 2023
in Sports
0
Atlético de Madrid defeated Feyenoord in the most important match of the group stage, which sealed their qualification to the round of 16. Two own goals and a great goal from Mario Hermoso give Atlético de Madrid a break, which is starting a very complicated stretch of the season in the best possible way.

FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid / Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Atlético de Madrid now faces one of the most complicated stretches of its season, and to begin these matches they will visit FC Barcelona with the hope of remaining hooked on La Liga and also moving away from the Catalans in the standings.

Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata / Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Atlético de Madrid will host the LaLiga bottom team at the Metropolitano. A priori it is an affordable match for Simeone’s men after the great duel against FC Barcelona.

SS Lazio vs Atletico Madrid

SS Lazio vs Atletico Madrid / Ivan Romano/GettyImages

The colchoneros will want revenge after the in-extremis goal of the Romans in the first leg. Atlético are clear favorites to finish first in the group.

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid / Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Of the big teams in Spain, Atlético de Madrid may have the most complicated schedule of all in this stretch of the season. After hosting Lazio in a match that could be crucial for the Colchoneros, they travel to Bilbao to face an Athletic Club that wants to stay at the top of the table.

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe / Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Atlético de Madrid receives one of the rockiest teams in La Liga. Bordalás’ Getafe has proven to be a nightmare for any team, and Simeone’s men will need all the strength of the Metropolitano to get the three points at home.

