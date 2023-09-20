Atlético de Madrid has tied its first Champions League match of the 2023/24 season against Lazio. The visit to the Stadio Olimpico was one of the toughest of the group stage for Atlético de Madrid, but a goal by Pablo Barrio with some luck in the first half put things very against the rojiblancos, but the Italians never They gave up and got a tie thanks to a goal from Ivan Provedel, the goalkeeper, in the last play of the game. Now it’s time to look to the future, and these are Atlético de Madrid’s next commitments:
On the sixth day, Atlético de Madrid and Metropolitano will prepare to play the derby against their eternal rival. The visit of Real Madrid will be the first big test for Simeone’s team at the start of the season.
In the last week of September we will have a League match during the week. The red and white team will visit the El Sadar stadium to face Osasuna, in an exciting duel where sparks always fly.
Atlético de Madrid will begin the month of October by hosting Cádiz at the Civitas Metropolitano on matchday 8 of the League. The rojiblancos will have to get the three points in their stadium to stay at the top of the table.
After facing Cádiz, Atleti will play their second Champions League match, the first at the Metropolitano, against Feyenoord. The rojiblancos aspire to be first in the group but for that they cannot fail at home.
The teams’ calendars are beginning to pile up with important events, and right after the Champions League match against Feyenoord we will have Atlético de Madrid vs Real Sociedad to close the week
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
real Madrid
|
24th September
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
September 28
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
Cadiz
|
October 1st
|
21:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MX
|
The league
|
Feyenoord
|
4th of October
|
18:45 ESP, 13:45 ARG, 10:45 MX
|
Champions League
|
Real society
|
October 8th
|
16:45 ESP, 11:45 ARG, 08:45 MX
|
The league
#schedule #Atlético #Madrids #games #draw #Lazio
Leave a Reply