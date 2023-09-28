Atlético de Madrid took the victory against Osasuna by a score of 2-0. With goals from Griezmann and Riquelme, the Colchoneros rose to fifth place in LaLiga and with this, they want to start their search for the title.
However, important challenges come. So here is the schedule of the next five games for Diego Simeone and company.
Atlético de Madrid will begin the month of October by hosting Cádiz at the Civitas Metropolitano on matchday 8 of the League. The rojiblancos will have to get the three points in their stadium to stay at the top of the table.
After facing Cádiz, Atleti will play their second Champions League match, the first at the Metropolitano, against Feyenoord. The rojiblancos aspire to be first in the group but for that they cannot fail at home.
The teams’ calendar begins to pile up with important events, and right after the Champions League match against Feyenoord we will have Atlético de Madrid vs Real Sociedad to close the week
The colchoneros hope to have recovered part of their injured squad for this stretch of the campaign. Simeone’s men want to be alive this year in all the competitions for the end of the year.
Finally, Atlético de Madrid will have to face Celtic away from home in the Champions League. A match that will be key for the future of the group. Simeone’s men cannot afford another puncture.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Cadiz
|
October 1st
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
Feyenoord
|
4th of October
|
18:45 ESP, 13:45 ARG, 10:45 MX
|
UCL
|
Real society
|
October 8th
|
16:15 ESP, 11:15 ARG, 08:15 MX
|
The league
|
Celta Vigo
|
October 22
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
Celtic
|
October 25
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
UCL
