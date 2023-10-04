The road to glory continues for Atlético de Madrid, with an agenda full of challenges in both LaLiga and the Champions League. With five exciting matches ahead, the colchoneros are ready to face highly competitive rivals. We thoroughly analyze this crucial stretch that could define your season in both competitions.
The teams’ calendars are beginning to pile up with important events, and right after the Champions League match against Feyenoord we will have Atlético de Madrid vs Real Sociedad to close the week
The colchoneros hope to have recovered part of their injured squad for this stretch of the campaign. Simeone’s men want to be alive this year in all the competitions for the end of the year.
After traveling to Galicia to face Celta Vigo, Atlético de Madrid will have to face Celtic away from home in the Champions League. A match that will be key for the future of the group. Simeone’s men cannot afford another puncture.
Finally, those coached by Cholo Simeone will have to receive a visit from Alavés for the eleventh day of LaLiga EA Sports, for these dates the colchoneros will hope to continue with the good dynamics they have been having this period of time.
The colchoneros will try to beat the Canarian team in an exit that never seems easy. Simeone’s men hope to reach this point having recovered third place.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Real society
|
October 8th
|
16:15 ESP, 11:15 ARG, 08:15 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar La Liga
|
Celta Vigo
|
October 21
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar La Liga
|
Celtic
|
October 25
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Alavés
|
October 29th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar La Liga
|
The Palms
|
November 3
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar La Liga
