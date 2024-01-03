Atlético de Madrid began the year 2024 this Wednesday by visiting the LaLiga co-leader, Girona, at the Montilivi stadium. The match was extremely attractive, but in the end they lost with a score of 4-3.
Below we leave you with the schedule of the next five Atlético de Madrid games:
CD Lugo vs Atlético de Madrid, Copa del Rey round of 32
After the League match, Atlético de Madrid will debut in the 2023/24 Copa del Rey. They will do so directly in the round of 32, facing CD Lugo. A priori it is a simple game in which Simeone is expected to rest the starters.
Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid, Spanish Super Cup semi-final
The first derby of the year 2024 is coming. Atlético de Madrid will head to Saudi Arabia to compete in the European Super Cup as third place in the league last season. The red and whites will face Real Madrid for a place in the final.
Granada vs Atlético de Madrid, 21st matchday of the League
Once their participation in the Spanish Super Cup ends, we will see if in the semifinals or the final, Atlético de Madrid will return to the domestic competition to face Granada. The game will be played on the weekend of January 21.
Let us remember that the match on matchday 20 has been postponed due to Atleti's participation in the Super Cup.
Atlético de Madrid vs Valencia, 22nd day of the League
The first match of the year 2024 at the Cívitas Metropolitano will be a real great game. On the last weekend of January, Atleti hosts Valencia, a team that is not at its best, but that always stands up.
Atlético de Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, 23rd day of the League
To say goodbye to the first month of the year we will have a Madrid derby in which Atlético de Madrid will have to receive a visit from Rayo Vallecano
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
CD Lugo
|
January 6th
|
16:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 7:00 MX
|
Copa del Rey
|
Movistar + and Orange
|
real Madrid
|
January 10
|
16:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 7:00 MX
|
Spain Supercup
|
Movistar + and Orange
|
Grenade
|
January 21st
|
20:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar +
|
Valencia
|
January 28
|
To be confirmed
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Vallecano Ray
|
January 31
|
21:30 ESP, 17:30 ARG, 14:30 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar +
#schedule #Atlético #Madrid39s #games #defeat #Girona
Leave a Reply